Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make red carpet debut at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiere

Britney Spears made her return to the spotlight as she took to the red carpet with boyfriend Sam Asghari last night.

The 37-year-old stepped out with her toyboy lover, 25, to attend the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, is directed by Quentin Tarantino and explores Hollywood in 1969 — the "golden age."

The 90's pop legend looked youthful as she stunned in a fitted red dress, with shoulder strap and cut out detailing.

Britney teamed the look with a pair of chunky black platform heels, a silver choker and swept her long blonde hair into a ponytail for the event.

Meanwhile, Sam looked smart in a cream suit, white shirt, black tie and suede black boots.

The loved up pair looked smitten as they posed for pictures, before turning and giving each other a smooch for the cameras.

And Britney later shared another adorable photo alongside the model and personal trainer from inside the venue, captioned: "Our first premiere."

Their outing comes just a few months after Britney was admitted to a mental health ­facility for 30 days after she stopped taking her ­medication.

And in May she revealed in court how her father, Jamie, had forced her into the unit and tried to make her take tablets against her will.

As part of Britney’s conservatorship, which was granted in 2008, Jamie has full control over her affairs.

Her mum Lynne then attempted to amend the conservatorship so that she could take back some control for her.

Britney later claimed that there was a conspiracy to make her look "fat" - and said photographers were editing her bikini pictures.

The singer insisted she was as “skinny as a needle” in a video as she posed in a bikini.

She said: "Hello, and please don't judge me - I look haggard right now.

"But my question to all of you is: A lot of fans in our world today always criticize people and say their pictures and videos they are posting are either not on time or they're fake.

"But no one ever really asks are the paparazzi pictures fake? And do the paparazzi do stuff to the pictures? And is the news really real?

"It's a conspiracy theory that I am actually interested in."

She continued: "Yesterday I went swimming, I look like I am 40lbs bigger than I am today.

"This is how I am right now, and I am as skinny as a needle. You tell me what is real."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She later told fans she had lost 3lb in weight thanks to a grueling exercise regime.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.