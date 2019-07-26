Jamie Lynn Spears responds to fans asking about 'Zoey 101' reboot rumors

Are you ready? Jamie Lynn Spears certainly is.

The 28-year-old actress responded to the rumors that her hit Nickelodeon show, “Zoey 101,” would be returning to TV saying she is prepared to get to work.

In an Instagram post featuring screenshots of numerous articles reporting the news, which was initially published by TMZ, on Tuesday, Spears wrote, “Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people #Zoey101.”

Fans responded enthusiastically, with some even posting lyrics to the theme song.

Emma Roberts, who also had a Nickelodeon show around the same time “Zoey 101” aired, commented with emojis of the cat with heart eyes, while radio personality Bobby Bones joked, “Wait I’m also in talks to do my interpretation of Zoey 101. It’s a race!”

This isn’t the first Instagram tease the country singer has given fans regarding a reboot of the show.

Back in January, she posted a fan edit of each season’s intro cards with the theme song in the background.

“Are you ready? 14 years later … still a jam …” she captioned the clip, adding blunt hashtags “#itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy” and “#contractwasfinished.”

“Zoey 101” aired from 2005 to 2008.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.