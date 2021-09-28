Britney Spears' dad argues he should not be replaced as temporary conservator, slams proposed replacement

Jamie Spears has objected to a proposal by his daughter's attorney about who should replace him as temporary conservator of her estate.

In a court filing dated Monday, Sept. 27, Britney Spears' father argues that Mathew Rosengart's request to appoint John Zabel to replace him "should be denied." Him and his legal team also are claiming there's no need for a replacement because he currently still holds the position.

"First, there is no need for a temporary conservator because there is no vacancy in the position of the conservator. Mr. Spears continues to serve faithfully as Conservator of the Estate, as he has done for the past thirteen years. Mr. Spears has no and should not be suspended, especially since the Conservatorship should soon be terminated," Jamie's legal team argues in court papers.

Jamie goes on to claim that the court has "been provided little to no information" about Zabel, calling him "apparently a stranger to this Court." His legal team claims Zabel is "not a licensed fiduciary."

"Third, based upon what is known about Mr. Zabel, he does not appear to have the background and experience required to take over a complex, $60 million (approx.) conservatorship estate on a temporary or immediate basis. Ms. Spears' counsel does not even provide information as to whether Mr. Zabel could get bonded."

His last reason for objecting Zabel as a potential shoe-in is that he's "not well suited" to manage the estate as "he was scammed out of over one million of his own money in a fraudulent real investment project, despite being referred to as a ‘highly qualified’ certified public accountant with ‘substantial’ experience in finance."

Last week, Rosengart filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court asking for her conservatorship to end this fall and without the need for the "Toxic" singer to have to undergo mental health or medical evaluations. He also pointed to her father's alleged inexperience prior to taking over the star's estate years ago.

"By way of illustration, Mr. Spears had no training in matters of economics or finance," Rosengart stated in the filing. "In fact, prior to assuming the post of conservator, his own modest finances were in array and he filed for bankruptcy. Relatedly, although our investigation is ongoing and further investigation is warranted, Mr. Spears’s mismanagement of Ms. Spears’s Estate is evident and ongoing."

Meanwhile, in a response to Jamie’s objection, Rosengart writes in the filing that Jamie has no room to toss around language pointing out anyone’s shortcomings as Jamie himself has been at the forefront of scrutiny during his own time at the conservatorship helm.

"This is also true regarding [Jamie’s] counsel’s latest filing, "Objections" to the successor Conservator of the Estate," Rosengart writes. "As Mr. Spears should know, California law expressly allows licensed CPA’s to serve, and the nominee, John Zabel, is a highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust—in stark contrast to Mr. Spears, a reported alcoholic and gambling addict, with zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a Domestic Violence Restraining Order currently in effect against him. Mr. Zabel will also be supported by Ms. Spears’s business management and forensic accounting teams."

Rosengart adds: "Mr. Spears’s desperation to avoid suspension is self-evident and self-serving. He wants to escape justice and accountability (but will not) and he will evidently do or say anything to avoid it. He knows that when he is suspended he must turn over the conservatorship files, including purported attorney-client privileged documents (communications with his lawyers), to the new temporary conservator."

Jamie has been in control of Spears' finances since 2008 after the pop star underwent a series of involuntary holds. Spears has been locked in a court battle with Jamie over the past years as she's worked to get control of her life back.

Jamie too has filed a request for the conservatorship to end after he revealed he was willing to step down as her sole conservator when the time was "right" and a "smooth transition" could occur.

Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, still needs to approve the move.

The next hearing in the singer's conservatorship case is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Zabel and a rep for Jamie Spears did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

