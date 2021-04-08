Britney Spears receives coronavirus vaccine: 'I felt nothing'

Britney Spears has joined the ranks of celebrities to have received their coronavirus vaccine.

The 39-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Thursday to share a message with her fans regarding the injection.

"The people on the internet said it was really, really bad like a bullet going through your arm," she said alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari. "It was nothing, I felt nothing."

The "Toxic" singer added: "I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

She and Asghari, 27, then swapped an ecstatic high-five.

"Got the COVID vaccine," Spears captioned the post, adding a reference to the movie "Borat": "Great success …. High-five !!!!!!"

Fans were glad to see the star receive a vaccination.

"Protect our Princess of pop at all costs!!" wrote one.

"QUEEN OF VACCINES," said another.

Added a third: "If Britney says you should get the Covid vaccine, YOU HAVE TO GET THE COVID VACCINE."

Yet another said, "OUR QUEEN IS SAFE!"

Just a day before getting vaccinated, Spears shared a video to Instagram more in line with her usual fare, featuring herself dancing while wearing various outfits.

One of the outfits sported by the star was a sheer, skintight leopard-print catsuit.

"I found my cat suit," she wrote in the post's caption. "No luck finding my mask but at least I found my body !!!!"

The singer continued: "Stay joyful my friends and do what makes you happy by darn it !!!! God bless."

Before showing off the catsuit, Spears donned a white top, green skirt, white socks, dark-colored boots and a motorcycle jacket with a sherpa lapel.

Additionally, a pink floral dress with heels made it into the video, as did an all-white outfit that showed off the star's toned abs.

Spears received plenty of praise for all of her outfits in the comments.

"I love the green skirt outfit!" said a fan.

"The first look is soooo amazing," a follower wrote.

"I need that bodysuit immediately," a third added. "Looking good Brit!!!"