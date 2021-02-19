Britney Spears conservatorship case: How Nancy Grace thinks the #FreeBritney saga will end



Iconic pop star Britney Spears is continuing her legal fight after her father, Jamie Spears, placed her into a legal conservatorship.

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace told "Fox & Friends" Friday that steps are being taken to have her father "totally removed" as a conservator, but emphasized it’s "not that easy."

In her newest episode of "Crime Stories, available now on Fox Nation, Grace delves into the controversial case with investigative reporter Alexis Tereszcuk and psychoanalyst Dr. Bethany Marshall.

Spears’ controversy came to light once again following the release of the documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which aired on FX and Hulu earlier this month.



The legal conservatorship dates back to when the "Baby One More Time," singer lost autonomy back in 2008, following her public breakdown when she shaved her head. Spears was also placed in a psychiatric ward within the same year.

Grace went on to say after the tragic series of events, Jamie Spears got control of the singer’s estate and helped her perform again. The pop star landed a Las Vegas residency bringing in more than $30 million a year.

In 2019, the 39-year-old singer announced she would be on an "indefinite work hiatus" from her Las Vegas residency due to "emotional distress" and checked into a mental health facility. According to her lawyer Samuel Ingham, the pop icon will not resume her music career as long as her father controls her estate via her conservatorship.

The court ruled last week that her father would remain co-conservator over his daughter's estate alongside Bessemer Trust Co., a decision that her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s family attorney decided.

"Big break in the case. The judge in L.A. Superior Court, Judge Penny, just ruled over the father's objection that he's got to share conservatorship with Bessemer Trust, a wealth management company," Grace explained.

The pop star’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, spoke out recently after the court ruled for co-conservatorship and is reportedly acting as her trustee. Other celebrities and fans are participating in the #FreeBritney movement, demanding the star be released from her legal guardianship.

Grace predicted Britney will "seek termination of the conservatorship" after a court removes her father as co-conservator.

"It's amazing to see. Do you ever see any male pop stars in this situation?" Grace asked, saying Spears must "get out of this trust" as soon as possible.

