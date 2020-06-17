Brielle Biermann flaunts curves in pink bikini months after unveiling new look

Brielle Biermann set pulses racing on Instagram with a sexy bikini snap.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star, who is 23, took to Instagram to model off a teeny tiny pink bikini that comes from her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann's brand new swimwear line called Salty K Swim.

In the snap, Biermann's brunette locks are on display and the backside snap shows off her curves.

It's a post that's been well-received by her hundreds of thousands of followers, who flooded her comments section with flame and heart-eyed emojis.

"imagine being this hot," YouTube star Tana Mongeau commented.

"Omggggg," Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Gray, wrote.

She also got support from her mom, who replied with three pink bow emojis.

Earlier this year, Biermann stunned fans when she appeared unrecognizable after dissolving her lip fillers and ditching her former blonde tresses.

"New year! New lips! New hair! Same b----!” she captioned a video at the time.

The star previously revealed to her followers that she made the decision to walk back her cosmetic injections for the first time since getting them at age 18.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote on Instagram. “2020 new year new me!”