Brielle Biermann celebrates her birthday in cheeky bikini on Bahamas vacation

Brielle Biermann is celebrating her 23rd birthday in style.

The reality TV personality is soaking up in the sun in the Bahamas and showed off her new look while posing among the palm trees. Biermann showed off her fit figure in a teeny-tiny hot pink string bikini letting her new long brown hair flow over her shoulder.

"Coconuts don’t fall far from the tree," she captioned the image.

In another birthday video, Biermann wrote, "Pisces celebrating her birthday by the water. Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Feeling so loved & blessed."

Since the start of the new year, Biermann has been changing up her usual look and she started out by dissolving her lip fillers and dying her blonde hair brown.

"I’m just trying to differentiate myself a little bit," she recently told People of her transformation.

"It’s always been like, 'Oh, little Kim.' That's who I am. I look just like my mom. Always have. I mean she's gorgeous, but somebody’s got to start looking a little different at some point," she continued of her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Biermann added: "The dark hair gives me a different identity. I’m trying to detach myself from [being] Kim’s daughter and be my own person."

Biermann posted back in November how she's always working on her fitness and health.

“My weight fluctuates a lot so I’m trying really hard to get better at eating right, going to the gym and taking care of myself,” she wrote on social media. "I’ve always been insecure about my body, I think most women are! Push yourself. Set a goal and work towards it."

Biermann has been open about the bullying she's endured both in school and online.

"I was bullied. I was beat up. I’ve been thru it all in high school.. but I over came it," she revealed on Twitter in May 2018.

On an episode of Hollyscoop, Biermann offered advice to others who are victims of bullying. “If you’re being bullied, what I would do or my best advice is to just ignore it. It doesn’t define you. It defines them."

"At the end of the day, you and your family and your friends know who you are and that’s all that really matters," she added. "These people that are saying these horrible things don’t know you or respect you, so it doesn’t their opinion.

"Everybody’s going to have opinion and it doesn’t matter quite frankly if they like you or love your clothes or think that your lips are too big or whatever. It’s your life and whatever makes you happy then let it be."