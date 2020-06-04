Kim Zolciak-Biermann responds to critic who said her 'photoshopping is out of control' on swimsuit photo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn't here for the critics.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a white one-piece from her new swimwear brand.

"Everything but the kitchen sink @saltykswim," she captioned the picture, which showed off her backside.

While many complimented the "Don't Be Tardy" star, some commented with messages like, "Kim sweetie the photoshopping is out of control," to which Zolciak-Biermann responded: “Hey sweetie watch my story to calm your nerves."

Another person appeared to agree with the first user's comment, saying: "Yessss one leg is bigger than the other."

“Sure is because the pic was taken close and one leg is back,” Zolciak-Biermann replied.

On her Instagram Story, the mom of six is seen wearing the same swimsuit -- paired with sunglasses -- jumping up and down on a trampoline.

“Told you guys it holds everything in. Wasn’t kidding!" the KAB Cosmetics co-founder said in the video, which had the text: "Double-lined thick Italian luxury fabric. Not transparent when wet," written over it.

This isn't the first time Zolciak-Biermann has been accused by fans of using Photoshop. Last April, social media users questioned if she had used the editing tool for another picture, which featured the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star completely nude.