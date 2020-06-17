Liz Hurley wows in revealing metallic swimsuit while wishing for a thunderstorm in the UK: 'Bring it on'

Rain or shine, there's a high probability Elizabeth Hurley is wearing a bathing suit.

The British model and actress, who recently turned 55, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show off the latest from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimsuit line.

"Bring it on thunder, lightening [sic] & rain: my garden needs you 😉 #droughtinherefordshire," Hurley captioned the pic, which shows her donning a cut-out, one-piece metallic bathing suit.

ELIZABETH HURLEY ALL SMILES IN STRIPED BIKINI

The swimsuit shows off her incredible figure and exposes much of her torso and abs as it features just a strip of material down the middle of her stomach to connect the top and bottom portions.

The “Runaways" star received a ton of praise for her killer figure in the comments section.

"You look absolutely sensational," one of her followers wrote.

"Hey Sunshine!!!!" said another.

"Pop over to Gloucestershire Elizabeth, we have plenty," one person suggested, referencing her desire for some rain.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, REVEALS HOW SHE STAYS IN BIKINI-READY SHAPE: ‘IT IS PART OF MY BUSINESS’

Hurley is known for her many eye-catching bikini snaps on the social media app, but she surprised fans earlier in the week with a bikini-free post in honor of her 55th birthday.

“Happy birthday to me,” Hurley captioned a sultry pic from her Herefordshire, England, home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The photo showed the swimsuit company founder wearing nothing as she lounged in a bathtub surrounded by bubbles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is the fifth birthday we’ve celebrated during lockdown amongst my little group-- including my mother’s 80th and my son’s 18th,” she shared. “Grateful to be happy & healthy and to have the best family & friends. Here’s hoping real life starts again one day.”

The swimsuit designer continues to isolate in her Herefordshire country home alongside eight other family members amid the pandemic.