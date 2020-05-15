Bret Michaels explains how he's staying positive amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bret Michaels appeared on Friday’s “Fox & Friends” and shared how he’s keeping busy and sane amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 57-year-old rocker recently released an acoustic version of his band Poison’s hit “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” with a video filmed in locations all around his Arizona home. He appeared on “Fox & Friends” to discuss how he’s been using music to distract and protect himself, given that he’s in the high-risk category due to his Type 1 diabetes.

“I decided, you know what, I’m going to stay positive as best I can throughout this whole thing,” he told the hosts. “I was taking the acoustic guitar all around the ranch to the property just trying to stay mentally positive.”

WHAT STATES HAVE DECLARED CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCIES?

He continued: “Knowing I’m diabetic, I was in the highest risk category or Type 1 diabetic. So, I decided, you know what… Focus on the things I can do positive and right rather than the things that are wrong.”

While he’s using music to cope now, Michaels explained that he had to take things very seriously at the onset of the global pandemic.

“Here’s exactly what happened to me, I was out on the road touring. I’d just finished up playing in New York on New Year’s Eve. I was back out on the road, we did three shows in Oklahoma, went down to Charlotte, North Carolina, we were traveling all over the place and when it really set in that we’re putting these guidelines out and, being a diabetic you’re in the highest risk category with a compromised immune system, I knew instantly that I’m going to take this serious and I’m going to follow the rules here and that’s what I did.”

However, he explained that he decided early on in his life that he would never let his diabetes give him a “victim mentality.” As a result, he says he made the conscious decision to remain positive throughout this ordeal. That mentality came in handy when he had to quarantine away from his family for weeks to ensure everyone was safe.

CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED CASES AND FATALITIES, STATE BY STATE

“It was actually a good time for me,” he said. “I got to clean up a lot of stuff on my Arizona ranch that I didn’t realize I’d been hoarding for so long and just stuff that needed to be fixed. So that’s what I just focused on.”

The hosts asked Michaels if he had a message for the graduating class of 2020 as schools and universities all over the country are forced to cancel any ceremonies as a result of the pandemic.

“First of all, I want to say this to the class of 2020, they rock our world. They are our future,” he began. “We are going through, no doubt, we are going through some unprecedented times. I think they’re going to come out and be resilient.”

The star was on hand to promote his new book, “Auto-scrap-ography.”

“It is basically an autobiography. Almost a scrapbook diary of the real moments,’ he explained, adding that it comes in separate volumes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: “This first book is talking about a lot of stuff that wasn’t in the Poison’s ‘Behind the Music’ or just the ‘Rock of Love’ or all these different things. It goes all the way back to birth. All the different things you go through to get to those crossroads and, when you get to those crossroads, all those decisions I made to be able to handle adversity and remain unbroken.”