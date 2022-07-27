Brendan Fraser transforms into 600lb recluse for new movie 'The Whale'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans of Brendan Fraser received a first look at the actor's new role in director Darren Aronofsky's latest film, "The Whale," as a 600-pound recluse.

A24, the film's production company, sent out a tweet on Tuesday of Fraser in his role for the upcoming drama. The movie will be premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

Aronofsky's film is adapted from a play by Samuel D. Hunter that focuses on the life of a 600-pound man named Charlie, who is seeking to reunite with his estranged teenage daughter after abandoning his wife and child for a gay lover. Charlie became morbidly obese after developing a compulsive eating disorder to deal with his lover's death.

Fraser will also be starring alongside "Stranger Things" actress Sadie Sink, who plays his 17-year-old daughter, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins. An official release date has not been announced.

WHAT HAPPENED TO FORMER 'MUMMY' STAR BRENDAN FRASER?

"It's gonna be like something you haven't seen before," Fraser told Unilad in 2021. while discussing his upcoming role. "That's really all I can tell you…The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I've ever done but not to be coy…I do know it's going to make a lasting impression."

The role represents a major comeback for Fraser's career as it is his first leading role in almost a decade. "The Mummy" star has roles this year in Mart Scorsese's latest western film "Killers of the Flower Moon" and will play the leading antagonist in HBO's "Batgirl" movie as Garfield Lynns – the villain known as Firefly.

According to the outlet, "The Whale" was critically acclaimed when it made its Off-Broadway debut in 2012. It won both the Drama Desk Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding play.

"The Whale" will premiere alongside A24's other movies "Pearl" and "The Eternal Daughter" at the film festival.