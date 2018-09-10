Brandon Jenner and Leah Felder split after 6 years of marriage

It’s over for Brandon Jenner and his wife, Leah Felder.

The now-former couple announced the news in a statement shared to Instagram on both of their accounts on Monday.

“After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they wrote in the joint statement. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter.”

The Jenners got ahead of any rumors by putting to bed any lies that fans might believe.

“There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way,” they wrote.

Brandon, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, and Leah share one child together, a 3-year-old daughter named Eva James. They tied the knot in Hawaii in 2012.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.