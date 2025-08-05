Brandi Glanville suffers severe chemical burns on her face while trying to self-treat mystery illness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brandi Glanville is sharing a painful beauty lesson with fans after suffering severe chemical burns to her face.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to social media to reveal that she smeared Nair, a hair removal product, on the lower half of her face in an attempt to drive out what she believes to be a "parasite" living in her face – one she has named "Caroline."

"I know I look attractive," Glanville, 52, joked in a TikTok video as she documented the aftermath. "Good news," she added, "You don't have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore."

BRANDI GLANVILLE RUSHED TO HOSPITAL WHILE BATTLING MYSTERY ILLNESS THAT LEFT HER FACE DISFIGURED

While the reality star laughed off the incident in her video, the visuals told another story. Glanville's face appeared red, irritated and burned.

In the video, she went on to explain that she believed applying Nair would aggravate the parasite, leading to an improvement in her complexion.

"Nair is the fountain of youth. I figured it out," "The Traitors" star said. "But I overdid it."

In a caption accompanying the viral clip, Glanville warned viewers to test the product before applying it.

"Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch) I did 7 minutes and I'm on fire soooioko don't to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once its cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI, KYLIE JENNER SPILL PLASTIC SURGERY SECRETS AS HOLLYWOOD’S BEAUTY MYTH CRUMBLES: EXPERT

Followers were quick to express concern, as many urged Glanville to seek professional medical advice before attempting any more DIY treatments.

"NAIR is not meant to be a chemical peel. Brandy, please don't do anything that's not recommended by a professional doctor. & even then be cautious & get second opinions. This can be so dangerous. I hope you have a speedy recovery," one user commented.

Another added, "Please do NOT put Nair [on] your face!!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Nair is NOT the fountain of youth! I hope you heal well, because that looks like a terribly, painful, infected burn," a comment read.

Glanville’s beauty mishap occurred after she was rushed to the hospital in April after calling 911 herself amid her ongoing battle with a possible parasite.

The "Real Housewives" star shared an update with fans on social media at the time.

"My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning," the 52-year-old TV star wrote. "I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The reality star did not share specific details of her emergency room visit.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for additional information.