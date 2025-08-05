Expand / Collapse search
Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville suffers severe chemical burns on her face while trying to self-treat mystery illness

Former 'Real Housewives' star's beauty mishap follows April hospitalization for ongoing health issues

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shares what helps her through tough times

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shares what helps her through tough times

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" original cast member, Kyle Richards, told Fox News Digital that being around her friends and family has helped her through the tough times this year.

Brandi Glanville is sharing a painful beauty lesson with fans after suffering severe chemical burns to her face.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to social media to reveal that she smeared Nair, a hair removal product, on the lower half of her face in an attempt to drive out what she believes to be a "parasite" living in her face – one she has named "Caroline."

"I know I look attractive," Glanville, 52, joked in a TikTok video as she documented the aftermath. "Good news," she added, "You don't have to spend a lot of money on peels and lasers anymore."

Brandi Glanville before and after face damage

Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville warns fans about DIY beauty treatments after Nair caused severe burns to her face. (Getty Images; Brandi Glanville/TikTok)

While the reality star laughed off the incident in her video, the visuals told another story. Glanville's face appeared red, irritated and burned. 

In the video, she went on to explain that she believed applying Nair would aggravate the parasite, leading to an improvement in her complexion.

"Nair is the fountain of youth. I figured it out," "The Traitors" star said. "But I overdid it."

In a caption accompanying the viral clip, Glanville warned viewers to test the product before applying it.

"Beauty hacks (this is a good one but do a test patch) I did 7 minutes and I'm on fire soooioko don't to 7 minutes it also burned the loose skin off my arms & its 7 dollars mix up some aloe vera, cucumber and black tea put it in the freezer put it in the spray bottle and once its cold enough spray all day cause I’m in some pain."

Brandi Glanville face damage.

Brandi Glanville documents painful facial burns from Nair hair removal cream in a TikTok video. (Brandi Glanville/TikTok)

Followers were quick to express concern, as many urged Glanville to seek professional medical advice before attempting any more DIY treatments.

"NAIR is not meant to be a chemical peel. Brandy, please don't do anything that's not recommended by a professional doctor. & even then be cautious & get second opinions. This can be so dangerous. I hope you have a speedy recovery," one user commented.

Brandi Glanville's face after illness

Brandi Glanville has hope for the future after receiving CellSound therapy to treat disfigured face. (Fox News Digital)

Another added, "Please do NOT put Nair [on] your face!!"

"Nair is NOT the fountain of youth! I hope you heal well, because that looks like a terribly, painful, infected burn," a comment read.

Glanville’s beauty mishap occurred after she was rushed to the hospital in April after calling 911 herself amid her ongoing battle with a possible parasite.

Brandi Glanville with drop dangly earrings smiles on the carpet with big lips

Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville warns fans about DIY beauty treatments after Nair caused severe burns to her face. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Villa Azur Las Vegas)

The "Real Housewives" star shared an update with fans on social media at the time.

"My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning," the 52-year-old TV star wrote. "I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours."

The reality star did not share specific details of her emergency room visit.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for additional information.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

