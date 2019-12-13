'Brady Bunch' star Maureen McCormick tells all about first kiss with Barry Williams: 'It was good'

Former “Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormick recalled her first kiss with on-screen brother, Barry Williams.

On Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” a comical image of "Brady Bunch" character Cousin Oliver — originally played by Robbie Rist — appeared onscreen via voiceover to ask the “Brady Bunch” cast some “shady questions.”

The image of Cousin Oliver put McCormick, 63, on the spot when asking about her love encounter with Williams, 65.

“Maureen, Barry said in his book that your first kiss together was while shooting the Hawaii episode,” Cousin Oliver said before McCormick attempted to interject. “On a scale of one to 10, how amazing was that kiss?”

The camera then cut to Williams making a comical kissing gesture before showing off a sly smile from McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on the show.

“OK, it was good. But it was not my first kiss,” McCormick said.

“Barry, were you implying that it was my first or my first with you?” she then asked, with Williams confirming it was the latter.

Cohen then pressed on and asked McCormick to rate the kiss between her and Williams “on a scale of one to 10.”

McCormick then went speechless as she blushed before giving the TV show host two thumbs up and nodding yes when asked if it was indeed a 10.

Cousin Oliver then went on to ask several other pressing questions, including what the cast thought of fellow co-star Christopher Knight’s reality show “My Fair Brady” and if any of the cast members let fame get to their heads.

Aside from McCormick and Williams, the episode featured appearances from Knight, 62, Eve Plumb, 61, Susan Olsen, 58 and Mike Lookinland, 58.