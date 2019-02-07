'Brady Bunch' star Barry Williams selling multi-million dollar Malibu beach house

The famed "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City, CA, isn't the only residence affiliated with the iconic TV family to make an appearance on the real estate market.

Barry Williams—who played the oldest brother, Greg Brady—is selling his family beach home in Malibu, listing it for $6.38 million.

As with the TV house currently being renovated by HGTV, Williams' three-bedroom, waterfront home comes with a bit of family history. His mother actually built the 2,808-square-foot home in 1974, and it's been in the family ever since.

The home is located in one of only two guard-gated beach enclaves in town. The Malibu Cove Colony sits near Point Dume, and is within walking distance of the famed Geoffrey's and Paradise Cove restaurants.

"It's one of my favorite beaches in Malibu," says listing agent Sandro Dazzan of The Agency. "There are coastline views, as well as sunset ocean views, and there are walking trails for miles right outside the door."

The home has undergone a number of renovations. Most recently, a new foundation with cement pilings was installed—crucial when a home is built on the sand, so close to the ocean.

The first thing you notice when you walk in the home are the high ceilings and walls of glass, filling the space with natural light.

The kitchen has been updated and features stainless-steel appliances, a Sub-Zero fridge, a double oven, custom cabinetry, and a center island with a range.

"You may want to update some of the finishes," Dazzan says, "but it has great bones, with those high ceilings and that big, white stone fireplace."

Up a wood staircase are three en suite bedrooms with beamed ceilings. The master bath has been updated, with the period clerestory windows left intact. The master suite comes with a private deck. All bedrooms feature beach or mountain views.

The home is in pristine condition because Williams and his brother have been using it as a weekend/vacation home—a place where their families could come together, according to Dazzan.

Now that their children are grown, they don't use the beach house as much, and they feel it's time to pass it along to someone who will use it more.

When we last saw Williams, 64, he had reunited with other members of the "Brady Bunch" cast to comment on the upcoming renovation of the iconic home that was used for exterior shots on the show. Since the show ended its run in 1974, Williams has appeared on a variety of TV shows and toured the country doing musical theater.

