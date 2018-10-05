Bradley Cooper honored by PETA for casting his dog in 'A Star is Born'

Bradley Cooper’s dog scored his owner a prize.

PETA has named the actor, 43, the first-ever recipient of its Compassion in Film Award after he cast his pup Charlie in “A Star is Born,” they announced in a press release Thursday.

The organization praised the actor for using his own pet, “rather than using a dog supplied by one of Hollywood’s notorious animal exhibitors.”

“Bradley Cooper’s happy, adorable, and much-loved dog steals the spotlight — and viewers’ hearts — in this film because it’s clear that he loved being with his real-life ‘dad,'” PETA senior VP Lisa Lange said. “PETA has witnessed so much abuse and neglect of dogs, both on and off set, that we’re hoping Cooper’s kind decision sets a precedent for all of Hollywood to follow.”

PETA went on to highlight past instances of on-set animal abuse, including on 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose,” where a visibly fearful dog was filmed being forced into a pool of water.

“A Star Is Born,” which Cooper not only directed but stars in alongside Lady Gaga, is out Friday.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.