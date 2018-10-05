Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Bradley Cooper honored by PETA for casting his dog in 'A Star is Born'

New York Post
Bradley Cooper is being honored by PETA for using his own dog in the film "A Star is Born."

Bradley Cooper is being honored by PETA for using his own dog in the film "A Star is Born." (Invision)

Bradley Cooper’s dog scored his owner a prize.

PETA has named the actor, 43, the first-ever recipient of its Compassion in Film Award after he cast his pup Charlie in “A Star is Born,” they announced in a press release Thursday.

The organization praised the actor for using his own pet, “rather than using a dog supplied by one of Hollywood’s notorious animal exhibitors.”

“Bradley Cooper’s happy, adorable, and much-loved dog steals the spotlight — and viewers’ hearts — in this film because it’s clear that he loved being with his real-life ‘dad,'” PETA senior VP Lisa Lange said. “PETA has witnessed so much abuse and neglect of dogs, both on and off set, that we’re hoping Cooper’s kind decision sets a precedent for all of Hollywood to follow.”

PETA went on to highlight past instances of on-set animal abuse, including on 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose,” where a visibly fearful dog was filmed being forced into a pool of water.

“A Star Is Born,” which Cooper not only directed but stars in alongside Lady Gaga, is out Friday.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 