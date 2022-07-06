Disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner launches new podcast, claims ‘no intention’ to run for mayor again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Wednesday, disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., released the first episode of "Keys to the City with Anthony Weiner," a new podcast discussing issues in New York.

The episode primarily focused on the subject of stop and frisk and what effects it could have on the rising crime rates in New York City. However, once Weiner spoke with his first guest, activist Charlie King, the topic quickly switched to Weiner’s political aspirations.

"We have to address the elephant in the room which is, you know, I believe these things came from when you ran for mayor the last time. The question is, do you plan to run for mayor again and against Eric Adams?" King asked.

"I wasn’t prepared for this curveball. No, I have no intention to do that. I think my career in public office, I’m trying to serve in other ways with my podcast, being on the radio," Weiner said.

Weiner originally ran for New York City mayor in 2013. However, he lost the primary after he admitted to sexting other women.

"Do you ever see yourself as mayor? Are you interested in running?" King repeated.

"Listen, I’ve said many times before the only job I really wanted in life besides being in Congress was mayor. I have a lot of ideas. I love my city. I still do. I still believe in things that I did. But I think, practically speaking, given the problems that I had, given just the remarkable success I’m having on radio and podcasting I think that fate has led me in another direction. But I’m always interested in the issues," Weiner responded.

He later admitted, "If called to service, I’m always looking for ways to do it."

Weiner previously resigned from his congressional position in 2010 after accidentally tweeting a sexually explicit picture of himself in his underwear. Although he claimed his account was hacked, Weiner later admitted he had mistakenly sent the photo.

In 2016, a 15-year-old girl told the Daily Mail that the former congressman sent her sexually explicit messages, leading to a federal investigation that brought then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails back into the spotlight. Weiner later pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges related to texting the teenager and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Since his multiple scandals, Weiner has attempted several times to move back into the spotlight. In February, he announced his plans to take part in a radio show with Guardian Angels founder and former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

In June, he also announced a return to Twitter with a poll asking for "advice for returning to Twitter." More than 62% of the respondents voted "Just don't."