Brad Pitt still 'bitter' about decades-old competition with Tom Cruise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt is ready for a rematch.

During a recent interview with Extra, the 61-year-old actor shared that he and actor Tom Cruise used to race against each other in go-karts when working together in the '90s.

"Tom and I gotta get back out there. The last time we went there, he pit me," he said. "He took me on the last corner and I'm still bitter about it 30 years later. Nah, he had my number."

The two famously worked together on the 1994 film, "Interview with a Vampire." When asked if he has any plans to work with Cruise again, Pitt jokingly shared that he'll "consider it" if he doesn't "have to hang from biplanes and, like, swim through submarines."

BRAD PITT TALKS MISTAKES, SHARES 'SIMPLE EQUATION' HE LIVES BY

Cruise is known for doing his own stunts when making his films, most recently hanging off a biplane and then jumping onto another biplane, all while in midair, in his latest film, "Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning."

While Pitt said he didn't want to participate in any crazy stunts, he did drive at dangerously fast speeds when filming his upcoming movie, "F1: The Movie."

"It was such a pleasure to get in those cars. It was such a high. It was like nothing I've ever experienced before. I've gotta figure out a way to do it again," he explained. "So the lines are secondary. You're worried about your braking points, the lines, not so much."

In "F1: The Movie," Pitt portrays an up-and-coming Formula 1 race car driver in the 1990s whose career comes to a halt after an accident on the track. Thirty years later, he is brought back to the racing world with a chance at redemption.

Much of what is seen on camera was filmed at real-life Formula 1 racing events, with Pitt sharing "we've embedded ourselves into the racing schedule, into the actual sporting event."

"And so we would have, like, five minutes, we'd be on the grid, the race is gonna start in 10, and we would have these two takes to do a scene on the grid with all the great production value of the real race drivers and the real cars in front of us," Pitt said. "It was just great energy, the whole thing."

During an interview with GQ in May, Pitt reflected on his life in the public eye, telling the outlet, "some version of my personal life" has been in the news for 30 years.

"It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit," he said.

He later elaborated on his comments when speaking with Entertainment Tonight in June, saying the older he gets, the more he realizes the importance of surrounding "yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back."

"F1: The Movie" is set to premiere on June 27.