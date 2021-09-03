Brad Pitt says his style is all about comfort now that he's 'older' and 'crankier'

When it comes to style, Brad Pitt is a simple man.

The Oscar winner, 57, dished on his evolving sense of style in a new interview where he admitted he prioritizes feeling at ease in his clothes over the glitz and glamour that comes along with being a Hollywood movie star.

"You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that," Pitt told Esquire in an interview published Thursday.

The actor, who oozes sex appeal even in a t-shirt, doesn't think of himself as someone who turns heads with his looks.

"If I have a style, it's no style," he shared. "I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have."

Pitt goes on to share that his wardrobe is "led by comfort" although he does keep an eye out for quality items and the finer details as opposed to giving in to whatever the latest fashion trend is.

"I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me. It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard."

Pitt also touched on one of his favorite pieces – a Loro Piani jacket – that he hopes to wear for the next three decades if he can. He wears it in a new commercial for De’Longhi, an Italian coffee brand which he recently became a brand ambassador of.

While trendy fashion isn't exactly his MO, coffee drinking apparently is.

"I am a serious, professional, committed coffee drinker," he said. "Usually a three-cappuccino drinker in the morning, and depending on the work in the afternoon, I might switch over to an espresso."

And while trends may come and go, Pitt hinted it's good quality that lasts.

"It's cashmere, and if I make it to 86, I'll be wearing it with moth holes," he said of the luxury jacket. "It's expensive, but if I'm able to wear it for 30 years, it won't be in the long run. It's so simple, so sleek. To me, it's perfect."