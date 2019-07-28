Brad Pitt struggles with three-point turn in video from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' set

Someone get Brad Pitt a stuntman.

The Hollywood actor, who stars as a stuntman in Quentin Tarantino‘s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” needs help driving.

A video shot last September and released by TMZshows Pitt, 55, struggling behind the wheel of a 1960 Karmann Ghia roadster to complete a three-point turn.

The A-list actor stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Tarantino’s just-released film, which details the savage murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate in 1969 by members of the Manson Family cult. Tate, who is played by Margot Robbie in the film, was married to Hollywood director Roman Polanski at the time of her death.

The driving scene was filmed on the residential street in Los Angeles where Tate once lived.

Pitt plays the role of tough-talking Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth, who does a great deal of driving in the film.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.