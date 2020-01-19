Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite backstage at SAG Awards 2020

Famous exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were photographed sharing a moment backstage after their respective wins at the SAG Awards 2020 on Sunday night.

The couple — who split in 2005 after Pitt had an affair with co-star Angelina Jolie — was snapped going in for a hug and smiling at each other. Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 44, married in 2014, split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2019.



Another photo showed Aniston, 50, touching Pitt’s chest as he held her arm.

Pitt took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” and poked fun at his lackluster love life during his speech. Aniston won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for “The Morning Show.”

Both Pitt and Aniston have been out and about during this year’s award show circuit in support of their projects.



Over the years, the exes have remained friendly. Pitt attended Aniston’s annual holiday party, as well as her 50th birthday bash in February 2019.



