Brad Paisley and more stars come together to show appreciation for health-care professionals with 'Gratitunes'

Brad Paisley banded together with some of his music buddies to show appreciation on National Doctors’ Day, March 30, as countless health-care professionals work tirelessly to care for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, with the collaboration of Music Row and the creative community in Nashville, the country crooner kicked off Gratitunes on Monday, a consumer-generated music platform designed to celebrate those of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

Through Gratitunes, over the next 30 days, a new recording artist will send a ‘Gratitune’ to their personal Instagram page where they’ll thank the medical staff for their efforts during the trying COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to hearing Paisley, health-care professionals worldwide will hear serenades from the likes of Sara Evans, Amy Grant, Lauren Alaina, Jewel, Shane McAnally, Dustin Lynch and Lindsay Ell.

“We treasure the support we receive from our music industry colleagues and all of Nashville’s outstanding artists," Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, president and CEO of VUMC and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told Billboard in a statement. "They are incredibly generous with their time and resources, supporting our mission to provide world-class care to all those we serve. This amazing support through Gratitunes is so terrific, so Nashville and lifts our spirits!”

Brad Paisley shared his tribute by performing the record “Southern Comfort Zone” from the comfort of his own home.

“Today on National Doctors Day, I am sharing my Gratitune 'Southern Comfort Zone' with the staff at @vanderbilthealth to show my gratitude and support for the hard work they are doing to keep our community safe,” Paisley wrote in a caption on Monday. “Join me by visiting www.gratitunes.com and submitting your own #Gratitunes to the playlist to be enjoyed by the doctors, nurses, and medical staff on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19.”

He added: “You can also send a message of encouragement by using the hashtags #VUMCHeroes and #Gratitunes in your social posts! Let’s use the power of music to spread joy and send thanks to these incredible men and women.”