Illness

'Boy Meets World' star was 'feeling healthy' before receiving aggressive breast cancer diagnosis

Danielle Fishel is in recovery after receiving a ductal carcinoma in situ diagnosis, a form of early-stage breast cancer

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel on why she's 'so appreciative' of her time on the show

‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel on why she’s ‘so appreciative’ of her time on the show

Danielle Fishel shared the positive impact of her time on "Boy Meets World" and the fandom that developed.

Danielle Fishel was diagnosed earlier this year with DCIS, or ductal carcinoma in situ, a form of early-stage breast cancer.

Prior to her diagnosis, the "Boy Meets World" actress admitted she had not felt any symptoms signaling she had cancer and was simply following through with a routine mammogram procedure when she received the news.

Her cancer, though, was "very aggressive," and while she is now in recovery, she also had to endure multiple surgeries and is still considering ongoing treatment plans to remain cancer-free.  

'BOY MEETS WORLD' STAR DANIELLE FISHEL DIAGNOSED WITH BREAST CANCER

Actress Danielle Fishel walks red carpet, starred on Boy Meets World.

Danielle Fishel detailed her experience after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis. (Getty Images)

"My specific type of cancer was very aggressive," Fishel told "Good Morning America." "And I was looking healthy, I was feeling healthy. I didn't have any lump. I was just goin' about my life."

Fishel, who has two children with husband Jensen Karp, remembered fearing having to tell her partner about her diagnosis. 

"Having to break the news to my husband was really hard. Both of his parents passed from cancer," Fishel said. "I waited until the kids went to bed, and he actually brought it up."

'BOY MEETS WORLD' ACTORS FELT 'SHAME' OVER MANIPULATIVE FRIENDSHIP WITH CONVICTED CHILD ABUSER

Danielle Fishel

Danielle Fishel was feeling healthy prior to receiving her diagnosis. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Danielle Fishel Jensen Karp

Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp have two sons. (Neilson Barnard)

"He said, 'Still no results yet, huh?' and I said, 'No, I did get the results back, and I do have cancer.' And I mean, truly just saw the blood drain from his face."

Since the diagnosis, the "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" director has undergone two surgeries, including a lumpectomy. She is still weighing options regarding continued treatment plans.

"My recovery is going well, I no longer have cancer," she said. "I do still need to make a decision moving forward about radiation."

Fishel publicly revealed her diagnosis in August on her podcast "Pod Meets World," which she co-hosts with former "Boy Meets World" co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle pose together in 2022

Danielle Fishel hosts a podcast with former "Boy Meets World" co-stars, Rider Strong, left, and Will Friedle. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

"The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment," she said. 

"And the fact that I am good about going to my doctor’s appointments, when truthfully, it would be so much easier with as busy as I am, with the 50 jobs I have and the two kids and the husband and the house, to say, 'I don’t have time for that. I went to my mammogram last year. I was fine last year. I don't need to go again this year.'

"Instead, I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s time. Got to make that appointment.’ And they found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine."

Boy Meets World cast

From left to right, Will Friedle starred as Eric Matthews in "Boy Meets World" alongside Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Matthew Lawrence. (Craig Sjodin)

Fishel wanted to share her story with more people "because I hope that it will encourage anyone to get in there. If it’s time for your appointment, if you’ve never had an appointment before, get in there. If you have to find out that you have cancer, find out when it’s at stage zero, if possible."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

