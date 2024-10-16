'Boy Meets World' star was 'feeling healthy' before receiving aggressive breast cancer diagnosis

Danielle Fishel was diagnosed earlier this year with DCIS, or ductal carcinoma in situ, a form of early-stage breast cancer.

Prior to her diagnosis, the "Boy Meets World" actress admitted she had not felt any symptoms signaling she had cancer and was simply following through with a routine mammogram procedure when she received the news.

Her cancer, though, was "very aggressive," and while she is now in recovery, she also had to endure multiple surgeries and is still considering ongoing treatment plans to remain cancer-free.

"My specific type of cancer was very aggressive," Fishel told "Good Morning America." "And I was looking healthy, I was feeling healthy. I didn't have any lump. I was just goin' about my life."

Fishel, who has two children with husband Jensen Karp, remembered fearing having to tell her partner about her diagnosis.

"Having to break the news to my husband was really hard. Both of his parents passed from cancer," Fishel said. "I waited until the kids went to bed, and he actually brought it up."

"He said, 'Still no results yet, huh?' and I said, 'No, I did get the results back, and I do have cancer.' And I mean, truly just saw the blood drain from his face."

Since the diagnosis, the "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" director has undergone two surgeries, including a lumpectomy. She is still weighing options regarding continued treatment plans.

"My recovery is going well, I no longer have cancer," she said. "I do still need to make a decision moving forward about radiation."

Fishel publicly revealed her diagnosis in August on her podcast "Pod Meets World," which she co-hosts with former "Boy Meets World" co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

"The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment," she said.

"And the fact that I am good about going to my doctor’s appointments, when truthfully, it would be so much easier with as busy as I am, with the 50 jobs I have and the two kids and the husband and the house, to say, 'I don’t have time for that. I went to my mammogram last year. I was fine last year. I don't need to go again this year.'

"Instead, I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s time. Got to make that appointment.’ And they found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine."

Fishel wanted to share her story with more people "because I hope that it will encourage anyone to get in there. If it’s time for your appointment, if you’ve never had an appointment before, get in there. If you have to find out that you have cancer, find out when it’s at stage zero, if possible."