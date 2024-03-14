Selena Gomez hit 'rock bottom' with mental health struggles: 'Makes me sick to hear the things I was saying'

Selena Gomez admitted she had to hit "rock bottom" before she could deal with her mental health issues.

Gomez, 32, reflected on the release of "My Mind & Me" during an appearance at SXSW in Austin, Texas. The documentary followed Gomez for six years as the pop star worked through depression and anxiety.

"I will say this, you can’t force someone to do it," the former Disney star told moderator Dr. Jessica Stern, according to Billboard. "It just doesn’t work. There was a lot of people that cared about me more than I cared about myself that really wanted me to do things I wasn’t ready for. I had to hit my rock bottom, and I had to do it at my time.

"I’d like to think and hope that I’m in a better place now."

Gomez went "back and forth" over her decision to release "My Mind & Me."

"The moment I did that, I felt this insane amount of release," she explained. "There wasn’t any hiding anymore. It was probably one of the hardest moments of my life.

"It makes me sick to hear the things that I was saying about myself in the beginning. It bums me out."

"My Mind & Me" was released in November 2022 and was directed by Alek Keshishian.

Gomez has been open about her mental health issues for years.

In 2014, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star entered a mental health center shortly after she was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," the actress explained in a 2020 interview with Elle magazine. "Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'"

Gomez has included her mental health work in her business ventures. In 2020, she launched Rare Beauty to "create a safe, welcoming space in beauty – and beyond," according to the brand's mission statement.

The brand includes the Rare Impact Fund, which raises money for mental health services.

Since launching her business ventures, Gomez returned to TV with a role in "Only Murders in the Building." She has also released two songs, "Single Soon" and "Love On." Gomez has also hinted that she's working toward releasing a new album, which would be her fourth.

"I would like to say that I am working towards an album, but I don’t know if those songs would be on that project," she previously told Billboard. "I feel like I’m brewing, and I’m in the process of really creating some great songs, hopefully. I don’t know if they would fit with what I’m gonna go with."