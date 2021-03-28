Bowen Yang speaks out on anti-Asian hate on 'SNL' Weekend Update: 'Do more'

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"s first cast member of East Asian descent, spoke out against the anti-Asian hate happening across the country.

He appeared on "Weekend Update" to address the rise of violent crimes against Asian people over the past year and gave an impassioned speech about doing more for the community.

"So things for Asians in this country have been really bleak for the past two weeks ... and all the weeks before that since forever," Yang, 30, said.

He joked, "But there's a lot of work to do and I found some posts online with action items that everyone can take to help." With that, he shared very specific memes like "Six Ways to Check in on Your AAPI Friends and Tell Them They're So Hot" and "Call your senators and demand that they know about the lesbian characters in Sailor Moon!"

"If someone’s personality is punching Asian grandmas, it’s not a dialogue. I have an Asian grandma, you want to punch her, there ain’t no common ground, mama," Yang said. "I see my friends donating and that’s great, but then I also tell them: do more. You’re ordering from Chinese restaurants? Great. Do more. Let me know when you feed your white kids chicken feet. You cried during ‘Minari’? Congrats. I was sobbing into my b*ner for Steven Yeun. Do more."

He also mentioned the GoFundMe for Xiao Zhen Xie, the grandmother in San Franciso who fought back against her attacker, and how almost $1 million was raised for her. But instead of keeping the money, she gave it back to her community to combat racism.

"And why are you telling me you tipped your manicurist well?" Yang continued. "Let me know when you get on your knees and scrub her feet while she looks at your phone. Do more."

"I’m just a comedian. I don’t have all the answers," he added.

Yang also shared a Mandarin cheer that translates to "fuel up" so he continued, "I don’t know what’s helpful to say to everyone, but that’s what I say to myself. Fuel up. Do more. It’s the year of the metal ox, which basically means a car. So everyone, get in, buckle up, it’s no pee breaks. We ride at dawn, grandmas!"