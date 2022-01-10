Bob Saget's death leaves Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 'deeply saddened'

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were left "deeply saddened" by the news of their on-screen dad Bob Saget's death.

Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the beloved ABC sitcom "Full House" for eight seasons, died unexpectedly on Sunday night at age 65.

The Olsen twins, who played Saget's youngest daughter Michelle on the show, remembered the comedian in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," they said. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

BOB SAGET'S 'FULL HOUSE' CO-STARS SPEAK OUT ABOUT HIS UNEXPECTED DEATH

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The actor and comedian, who played Danny Tanner in "Full House" and "Fuller House," died after being found in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

BOB SAGET SPENT HIS FINAL DAYS PURSUING LOVE FOR STANDUP AT 65: ‘I JUST WANT TO MAKE PEOPLE LAUGH’

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER