Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arts
Published

Bob Dylan’s artwork to be displayed in the U.S. this year

The 'Retrospectrum' spans six decades of Dylan’s art and will feature more than 120 paintings, drawings and sculptures

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 10Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The largest collection of Bob Dylan’s artwork ever seen will go on display later this year in the U.S.

"Retrospectrum" spans six decades of Dylan’s art, featuring more than 120 of the artist’s paintings, drawings and sculptures.

Building on the original "Retrospectrum" exhibition that premiered in Shanghai, China, in 2019, the new version will include new, never-before-seen pieces and additional artworks from a brand-new series called "American Pastoral."

Debuting in Miami at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum on Nov. 30, 2021, "Retrospectrum" will run through April 17, 2022. So far, Miami is the only stop announced.

BOB DYLAN RELEASES SONG ABOUT THE JFK ASSASSINATION THAT'S HIS LONGEST TRACK TO DATE

This picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2019 called 'Sunset, Monumet, Valley.' The largest collection of Bob Dylan’s artwork ever seen will go on display later this year in the U.S. 'Retrospectum' spans six decades of Dylan’s art, featuring more than 120 of the artist’s paintings, drawings and sculptures. (Bob Dylan via AP)

This picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2019 called 'Sunset, Monumet, Valley.' The largest collection of Bob Dylan’s artwork ever seen will go on display later this year in the U.S. 'Retrospectum' spans six decades of Dylan’s art, featuring more than 120 of the artist’s paintings, drawings and sculptures. (Bob Dylan via AP)

Much of Dylan’s work reflects his constant travels through the United States and a deep affinity for the American scene. This new series is no exception.

One addition — "One Too Many" from 2020 — features a man slumped over a smoky bar counter at the end of a night, and another "Subway Cityscape," also from 2020, showcase’s Dylan’s love of industrial urban city scenes.

MSNBC ISSUES CORRECTION AFTER FALSELY REPORTING MUSIC LEGEND BOB DYLAN DIED: 'SORRY ABOUT THAT'

The veteran singer and Nobel laureate who turns 80 this month has seen a growing appreciation for his art since his debut exhibition, "The Drawn Blank Series," was unveiled in Germany in 2007.

His work has been shown in the National Portrait Gallery in London, the National Gallery of Denmark, the Palazzo Reale in Milan and the Shanghai exhibition at the Modern Art Museum, which was the most visited exhibition in the city in 2019.

This picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2020 is called 'New York Subways.' (Bob Dylan via AP)

This picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2020 is called 'New York Subways.' (Bob Dylan via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alongside the journey through Dylan’s artistic landscape, the new exhibition will include curated immersive and interactive displays of his music and literary works adding context of this multi-faceted talent and his impact on popular culture spanning over half a century.

On Our Radar