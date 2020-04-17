Bob Dylan surprises fans with release of second new song in three weeks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bob Dylan has released another new song, making it the second single he's dropped in just three weeks.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter made the announcement just before midnight on Friday on his social media accounts. The new tune is titled "I Contain Multitudes," and in a tweet written Friday, he reveals the names of 19th-century historical figures and artists he references in the lyrics.

"#today and #tomorrow, #skeletons and #nudes, #sparkle and #flash, #AnneFrank and #IndianaJones, #fastcars and #fastfood, #bluejeans and #queens, #Beethoven and #Chopin, #life and #death," Dylan tweeted.

BOB DYLAN SLAMS FAN FOR BREAKING HIS NO-PHOTO RULE AT VIENNA CONCERT: ‘WE CAN EITHER PLAY OR WE CAN POSE’

"I Contain Multitudes" follows the March 27 release of Dylan's hit, "Murder Most Foul," a jaw-dropping, 17-minute long track dedicated to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"Murder Most Foul" stands as Dylan's longest song to date.

The new single is just under five minutes long, and in it, he nods to significant late artists such as David Bowie, Edgar Allen Poe, and Irish poet Anthony Raftery.

BOB DYLAN WINNER OF 2016 NOBEL PRIZE IN LITERATURE

“I paint landscapes/I paint nudes,” Dylan sings. “I contain multitudes… I’m a man of contradictions/ I’m a man of many moods.”

“I’m just like Anne Frank/ and Indiana Jones/ And them British bad boys the Rolling Stones,” the song continues.

Last month, Dylan thanked his fans for their continuous support throughout his decades-long career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan," he said.