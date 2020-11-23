MSNBC issues correction after falsely reporting music legend Bob Dylan died: 'Sorry about that'

MSNBC was forced to issue a correction over the weekend after falsely stating that music legend Bob Dylan had died last year.

MSNBC reported on Dylan memorabilia being sold an auction when the progressive network prematurely killed the famed singer-songwriter.

“A long-lost trove of unpublished Bob Dylan documents, including lyrics, were sold at auction for $495,000 to anonymous buyer. The singer of many anthems of the 1960s, Dylan dying last year at the age of 79,” an MSNBC anchor said on Saturday.

MSNBC’s Joshua Johnson had to clean up the mess later in the day after the network was widely mocked on social media for the gaffe.

“A quick correction, some of you online have already caught it, in our headlines just not we mentioned a trove of Bob Dylan’s documents being released. We accidentally said that he died last year. Bob Dylan is very much alive, he turned 79 this year. Sorry about that,” Jackson told viewers.

Dylan even released new music in 2020, a song titled "I Contain Multitudes" and "Murder Most Foul," a jaw-dropping, 17-minute long track dedicated to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Dylan was named the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.