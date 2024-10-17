'Blue Bloods' star Donnie Wahlberg says Tom Selleck cried watching emotional finale: ‘Waterworks turned on’

"Blue Bloods" actor Donnie Wahlberg is preparing to bid an emotional farewell to the crime drama after 14 seasons.

With seven more episodes to air, Wahlberg, 55, shared his sentiments toward the popular series in which he starred alongside actors Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Bridget Moynahan and more.

"I felt tremendous gratitude, not saditude, but everyone cried. Everyone was crying, of course. The last day was heartbreaking," he shared on Sirius XM Andy Cohen Live.

"It was a lot of emotions," Wahlberg added. "Because in one sense, the 14 years went by in the blink of an eye. In another sense, it's been 14 years of my life… I didn't even know my wife when the show started."

Wahlberg, who is married to "The Masked Singer" judge Jenny McCarthy, recalled her visits to the "Blue Bloods" show set during season three.

He continued to reminisce about working with his co-stars for the past 14 years, including Selleck, 79.

"We have real conversations. We work," Wahlberg explained.

"It's not, I don't show up and go, ‘Tell me what to do, Tom’… we have a back and forth… there's a process and he respects me… what I do and what I bring to the table as I do him."

Wahlberg went on to emotionally say that Selleck would support him on set as he filmed scenes for "Blue Bloods."

"He's really tall and he's standing above everyone in the back corner just watching with tears in his eyes. It just was like the waterworks turned on. I could literally cry just thinking about it."

Wahlberg portrays NYPD Detective Danny Reagan in the popular series. Selleck stars as Danny's father, Commissioner Frank Reagan.

"Blue Bloods" first aired in 2010.

When asked about the series finale, Wahlberg replied that the audience will "be happy."

"There'll be a lot of tears. I think the same kind of tears we had, but there is… a very sad scene that happens in the middle of the final episode, which will be very emotional."



"It feels like a finale, but a hopeful, forward-thinking finale."

Wahlberg’s comments come after Selleck shared his frustration over the cancellation of the show.

"I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for ‘Blue Bloods’ but about it still being wildly successful," the 79-year-old previously told TV Insider.

He continued, "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So, how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out."

"Blue Bloods" is slated to air its final eight episodes in December.