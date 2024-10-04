'Blue Bloods' star Tom Selleck 'frustrated' over cancelation of hit show: ‘Taken for granted’

Tom Selleck is laying down the law.

While "Blue Bloods" is set to end after 14 years, the actor expressed his sentiments towards the cancelation of the popular show.

"I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for ‘Blue Bloods’ but about it still being wildly successful," the 79-year-old told TV Insider.

He further explained the success of "Blue Bloods," and how it ranked number nine out of 100 in the Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024. Selleck has starred in the crime drama since 2010.



"I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, ‘Get off my lawn!’" said Selleck.

"I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, ‘Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,’ it would be almost impossible to believe," he added.

"My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go." — Tom Selleck

He continued, "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So, how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out."

Selleck, who stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan on the CBS show, added it may take time for him to process that the show is coming to an end.

"I remember after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I said, ‘I’ve got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.' Well, there was no Monday. It’s just going to take a while."

"Blue Bloods" is slated to air its final eight episodes in December.

The "Magnum, P.I." actor’s comments came after he confessed he may be forced to give up his California ranch without the income he earned from the show.

In May, he talked about his long, successful career that has spanned across decades. In discussing it, he told "CBS Mornings," "You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place."

"The place" is his 63-acre ranch in Ventura County, California. He purchased it in 1988 after he quit "Magnum: PI." It used to be an avocado farm before a drought hit, but now, Selleck focuses on rebuilding the place.

The reporter seemed shocked that Selleck could actually lose his ranch, asking, "Seriously, that's an issue? If you stopped working?"

"That's always an issue," the actor admitted. "If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!"

His first credited roles came in the late 1960s, and since then, he has developed a huge name for himself.

Selleck married wife Jillie Mack in 1987. He was previously married to Jaqueline Ray. The two share a daughter named Hannah and a son named Kevin.