'Blue Bloods' star Tom Selleck has never used email or text, but admits to occasionally looking up his name

Tom Selleck is not one to complain about unplugging. In fact, he much prefers it that way.

In a new interview, the "Bad Bloods" actor - who is gearing up to release his memoir, "You Never Know," - opened up about his lack of motivation to use email or text messages.

"Occasionally I've looked up my name," he told People magazine. "That started really with the book, but I've never sent my own email. I had a secretary. I've never texted anybody."

However, Selleck admitted his wife of 37 years, Jillie Mack, has been known to send texts on his behalf.

"I have a certain luxury where I probably couldn't survive otherwise," he said. "But I don't know. I have a hard time writing things down, which is weird for a guy who's pushing a book."

Selleck met Jillie in 1983 when she was performing in the musical "Cats." The duo married four years later. They share one daughter together, Hannah. Selleck also shares a son, Kevin, with ex-wife Jacqueline Ray.

Recalling their nuptials, Selleck explained how their small wedding in 1987 almost didn't happen due to one small, yet major, detail: they forgot their marriage license.

"She was in a little room off the little chapel, getting ready, and I think my mom was in there. Maybe Marty wasn't there. She was pregnant," Selleck recalled of his wedding day, before remembering a big "commotion."

"Jillie can talk really fast and a lot and loudly, and I heard all this stuff and I think Dan went to check, and we had all forgotten the license," he said.

"That's what I remember most about the wedding. And Reverend David saying 'I'll sign the thing anyway,'" he added. "And he went all the way into Reno himself so we could have dinner and brought it back. So yeah, it was just an adventure. I wouldn't trade it."

Ahead of his book's release on May 7, the "Magnum, P.I." alum also opened up about his long-lasting "accidental" career.

"It is really the story of an accidental career. I’d never taken an acting class. I had no training, no desire," he told People. "People would say, ‘Oh, he was bitten by the acting bug’ or, ‘He wanted to be a star.' I’ve never talked that way in my life. I just wanted to get a job and work."

But, nevertheless, he couldn't be more grateful.

"I’ve had a very good life, a very lucky life," he said. "I don’t know if it’s what I figured I’d be doing, but it’s with a lot of gratitude."