Blanco Brown in the ICU following head-on collision that left him with 'significant injuries'

Country artist Blanco Brown is in the ICU after a car accident that took place Monday night.

The “Just The Way” singer, 35, was involved in a head-on collision near his home in Atlanta on Monday that left him with “significant injuries,” according to a statement from his representatives at the BRB Music Group provided to Fox News.

Brown’s representatives added that he “was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas. Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time."

The Grammy nominee is an accomplished writer, vocalist and producer known for hits like “The Git Up,” which BRB notes held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks and was the top-selling digital country song in the U.S. for 13 weeks. The music video, which premiered across CMT, MTV, BET and Nick, earned more than 20 million YouTube views in a month. He was named Billboard’s No. 1 Top New Country Artists for 2019 and one of the outlet’s “7 Country Acts to watch in 2019."

The Atlanta native got his start working in the hip-hop world with artists such as Fergie, Childish Gambino, Kane Brown and Chris Brown. He found viral success with “The Git Up” in 2019 after the video spread like wildfire on social media, thanks in large part to the original dance steps that he created to go along with the song.

“It's been an interesting ride. I take it one breath at a time, one stride at a time. And, you know, just try to continue to spread positive energy and purpose,” Brown told Fox News in November.

“I don't know what the future holds for me, but I will say that I'll continue to manifest my purpose and just keep this journey going; making great music with meaning. I mean, since ‘The Git Up’ took off in May and June, it's been nonstop; I don't plan on slowing down,” he added. “I just want to keep on riding. It's what I do for a living, it's my calling and I just want to continue to spread the purpose. That's my living message."