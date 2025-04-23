Gwen Stefani admits having 'third party' involved is key in happy marriage to Blake Shelton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to marriage, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a few secrets that keep their love strong.

The couple has a faithful "third party" join their happy marriage — one that’s always watching over them from above.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Stefani, 55, dished on the best advice she’s ever received about love, saying, "Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party." The singer referred to God, as she looked up and pointed one finger to the sky.

While Stefani is known for her popular songs, including hits with No Doubt like "Don't Speak" and solo singles including "Hollaback Girl," she revealed her favorite love song is one by another artist.

"Shania Twain, ‘Still the One’ … that’s a perfect song," she answered in a rapid-fire questions game.

Barrymore then asked the pop star if she’d rather have a "date night out or a date night in."

"For sure in," Stefani laughed. "I’m literally like — couch, blanket, cookies, chips."

Stefani continued to paint a cozy picture for the host, as she imagined herself in her home.

"I have the dogs right here; we have two couches … Blake’s on that couch and we’re like ‘Hi!’" Stefani explained how the couple would typically greet each other during their date night in.

"I would sit next to him," she added, "but he’s gigantic and we don’t fit anywhere."

Stefani and Shelton first met in 2014 when she signed on to be a coach on season seven of "The Voice." At the time, Stefani was married to rocker Gavin Rossdale and Shelton was married to country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert. But by July 2015, both had finalized divorces from their spouses.

After the "God’s Country" singer won her over with a song, Shelton and Stefani officially began dating in 2015, and later getting married in July 2021, in an intimate ceremony on Shelton's property in his home state of Oklahoma.

Despite the fact that the two come from different musical backgrounds, they have released many duets together, including "Nobody But You," "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," "Happy Anywhere" and, most recently, "Purple Irises," which is on Stefani's latest album, "Bouquet."

Stefani shares three children with her ex-husband Rossdale — sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

In 2022, Shelton announced that after the 23rd season of NBC's "The Voice," he was stepping away from his coaching duties to focus on parenting with Stefani.

Although the country music star doesn’t have any biological children of his own, he places a lot of importance on being a stepfather.

"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously," Shelton told People magazine at the time. "The kids see me as a very important person in their life."

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," he said as he pivoted to a less work-based life.