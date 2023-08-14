Blake Shelton invites Gwen Stefani's son onstage for his 'first-ever public performance'

Gwen Stefani's son made his on-stage debut.

During Blake Shelton's recent performance at his bar Ole Red in Oklahoma, the singer invited Stefani's son, 17-year-old Kingston Rossdale, onstage to perform some of his original music.

"I've very excited, actually honored, to be the first one to introduce this guy to the stage for the very first time ever," Shelton can be heard saying in a fan video. "This guy's an artist, he's the real deal and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first-ever public performance."

Rossdale seemed comfortable up on the stage, taking time to engage with the audience in between songs, and encouraging them to cheer louder throughout his set. The teenager sang a few rock songs, before wishing the audience a good night and giving his stepdad a hug.

Later on in the night, Stefani also joined Shelton on stage, singing the popular No Doubt song "Don't Speak," while he played the guitar.

Shelton is also stepdad to Stefani's two younger sons, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, musician Gavin Rossdale. The two were married for 13 years, from 2002 to 2015.

The country singer has spoken about how much he enjoys being a stepfather, saying becoming a parent has taught him "a different kind of self-worth" which comes from "put[ting] yourself way down on the rung" and moving them "up ahead of you."

"They’ve taught me something about myself that I never knew: I’m more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I’m someone they actually lean on, and that’s not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into," Shelton told People in December 2022.

Stefani and Shelton met in 2014 when they while filming the first season of "The Voice." They were both married at the time; however they both went through divorces during the summer of 2015, something that bonded them by allowing them to lean on each other.

They began dating in November 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021. During a November 2022 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Stefani explained, "God just put us together."

"It was like one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming," she said. "I was like, ‘I’m going to wake up every day. I’m going to have a coffee. I’m going to take care of my kids, and then I’m going to go to bed.’ Like, I’m never going to kiss anyone, I’m never going to — you know me, I thought my life was over. And then Blake Shelton’s like, ‘Hey! I’m Blake Shelton.’"

Earlier this year, the whole family was in attendance to celebrate Shelton receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During his speech, Shelton thanked Stefani, calling her "the greatest thing that's happened.

"Nothing's official to me unless Gwen's a part of it," he added.