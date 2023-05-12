Blake Shelton celebrates Walk of Fame star, says 'nothing's official to me unless Gwen's a part of it'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are inseparable.

The country singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday with his wife and his former cast mates from "The Voice," Carson Daly and Adam Levine, there to celebrate with him.

"Well, nothing's official to me unless Gwen is a part of it. Wouldn't have felt right, in fact, I probably would have made sure and searched around and found a day, if she couldn't have been here today, to be sure we did it on a day where she could at least be here and be with me, because things just aren't fun unless she's a part of it," he told Fox News Digital after the ceremony.

During his speech, Shelton made it clear just how much Stefani means to him, saying, "I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen." He added that getting his star "is just the icing on the cake," and she will always be "the greatest thing that's happened along this journey."

Stefani's three kids Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Kingston Rossdale, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, came out to support their step-dad, Shelton.

The proud wife couldn't help but gush about her husband while giving a speech in his honor, saying even after realizing his dream of being a country music star, he has managed to remain true to who he is and stay "genuine."

"Blake, you are a rare human being, and for all the success you have had in your life, he's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music," Stefani said.

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream. And everybody knows you are my dream come true."

The "Don't Speak" singer referenced Shelton's upbringing in Oklahoma, "paint(ing) the picture of a little boy" who spent all his time in the woods and who had "a soul connection to country music and what country music represents." She went on to praise her husband for being brave enough to move to Nashville "by himself at 17 years old to chase the only thing he's ever wanted to do in his life — be a country singer."

"There is no one more authentic than this guy. He lives and he breathes country music. He is a country music jukebox, and it is his DNA," Stefani explained. "He was born to do this and hasn't done anything because he wanted to be a star. He has just always been a star."

Despite his success in the industry, Shelton never dreamed he would receive such a big honor, saying in his speech that something like this was "never on [his] radar."

"I had a dream of being a country singer, hearing myself on the radio one day, I never ever thought that that path would lead me here," he explained.

"Never in my life could I have imagined having a star on the Walk of Fame. I know there's other country stars that have gotten ‘em and they’re all country stars that I look up to and that are larger than life to me," Shelton told Fox News Digital. "I kind of compare this thing to the people that I know, and the country artists that have a star, they're my heroes, and so I'm just so proud and honored to be a part of this thing now."

Shelton spoke honestly about his confusion as to what he was going to say during his speech, ultimately getting inspiration from his mother, who had traveled from Oklahoma to be there for her son's big day.

"I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was thinking about what I want to say when I get up here, and she said to me, she goes, ‘You know, I wish Richie could have been here to see this and everything you’ve done,' and I feel like that's probably the best way to wrap this up," Shelton said during his speech.

Shelton's older brother Richie passed away when he was 24 and Shelton was 14.

"Richie was my brother I lost many, many years ago, so I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie," he said.