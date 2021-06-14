Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spark secret wedding rumors after she's spotted with new ring

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have just secretly tied the knot, according to exclusive new photos obtained by The Post.

The former No Doubt frontwoman was spotted Saturday wearing what appeared to be a sparkling diamond wedding band next to her massive engagement ring — after posting a photo of herself online just the day before captioned, "SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED."

Stefani was caught wearing the sparkler during a trip out with her country-crooner-star fiancé and her 7-year-old son Apollo in Santa Monica, Calif.

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, had just gotten back from Oklahoma, where he owns a sprawling ranch — and wore matching outfits of navy-blue shirts, blue jeans and baseball caps while attending a children’s sporting event with the son she shares with singer Gavin Rossdale.

BLAKE SHELTON JOKES THAT HE LIVES OFF OF GWEN STEFANI, HIDES INSIDE WHILE IN LOS ANGELES

A source close to the couple has previously said Shelton built a chapel on the grounds of the ranch and that they planned to use it for their wedding ceremony, which was "most likely" to take place this year.

The "Hollaback Girl" crooner then teased an upcoming wedding on Instagram on Friday when she posted the picture showing her drinking wine and holding a present that had the words "SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED" at the top of the image.

BLAKE SHELTON SAYS HE, GWEN STEFANI HOPE TO MARRY ‘THIS SUMMER’

She captioned the snap only with emojis depicting a blond bride, the women’s gender symbol, an engagement ring and a face with hearts around it.

Shelton had popped the question to Stefani in October with a massive, 6- to 9-carat, round solitaire diamond set on what appeared to be a platinum band.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The pair were first linked in 2015 after they met as judges on NBC-TV’s singing-competition series "The Voice."

Stefani was previously married to Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, while Shelton split from country singer Miranda Lambert in 2015 after four years of marriage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for the couple did not return requests for comment.