Blake Shelton says he, Gwen Stefani hope to marry ‘this summer’

Blake Shelton is sharing an important detail about his wedding with Gwen Stefani.

The country crooner, 44, was a surprise guest host on the "Today" show’s "Hoda & Jenna" segment on Wednesday and opened up about his upcoming nuptials.

Shelton revealed that he’s hoping to wed Stefani, 51, before they get "sucked back in" to working on "The Voice."

"Hopefully this summer," he said of their tentative date plans. "I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it might be OK, but I don’t know so that’s tentatively the plan."

Luckily, he’s prepared to move forward with a summer wedding as he’s already received his coronavirus vaccine.

"In Oklahoma, we’re way ahead of … because there’s not as many people there," Shelton explained. "So, I was lucky enough to get mine."

Yet another wedding detail he discussed: The music.

Fellow "Voice" coaches Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine have both expressed interest in singing at the ceremony.

"It’s starting to sound like [the] Coachella lineup, here all the sudden, we’ve got all these superstars saying they’re going to do it," joked the singer. "I hope so, I don’t know. … I’d love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding."

He also dished on the latest addition to "The Voice" family, Ariana Grande, who will serve as a coach on the upcoming season.

"I’m excited about it," said Shelton. "There’s one chair on ‘The Voice’ that seems like lately it’s kind of turned into this revolving door of different coaches that we’re able to bring in and they never let us know who it’s going to be, by the way."

He said he only learned of Grande’s addition to the cast "about two days ago."

"I’m excited about it, I’m a fan of hers. I’m not going to lie, we’re still going to beat the crap out of her," he added. "They pay us to win. They don’t pay me to lose."