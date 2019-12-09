Blake Shelton 'doesn't want to remember' life before Gwen Stefani romance

It's no secret that Blake Shelton is in love.

Shelton, who is preparing to release the song "Nobody But You" with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, spoke with Entertainment Tonight after Monday night's episode of "The Voice" about his relationship with fellow Stefani.

"Oh my God, I don't want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually," said Shelton, 43, when asked how Stefani makes him a better man.

"I'm a little bit of a jerk to you still," Shelton said to fellow "Voice" judge Kelly Clarkson. "But I was a jerk to everybody before Gwen."

Shelton met Stefani, 50, in 2014 when she joined the cast of "The Voice," and by November of 2015, after they'd both been through divorces, they made their relationship official.

"Look how nice I am now," said Shelton before spreading a forced, cheesy smile across his face.

Clarkson, 37, pointed out that Shelton's statement, much like his initials, is "B.S."

Shelton poked fun at Clarkson again, explaining that he was supposed to officiate her wedding, but "they canceled on me."

"We didn't cancel on him," explained the "Breakaway" singer. "We eloped, we ended up eloping!"