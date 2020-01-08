Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform together at the Grammys

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fans have reason to celebrate.

The country crooner, 43, announced on Tuesday that he and his girlfriend, Stefani, 50, will perform their new hit single together at the Grammy Awards later this month.

"Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I'd want to share this year's @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYS stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!" Shelton proudly revealed on Instagram.

BLAKE SHELTON SAYS GWEN STEFANI HAS 'FALLEN IN LOVE' WITH COUNTRY AFTER SUFFERING 'MUSIC ABUSE' AS A CHILD

Shelton and Stefani released the duet, "Nobody But You," last month and the lyrics imply just how infatuated the two are with one another.

“I don't wanna live without you / I don't even want to breathe / I don't want to dream about you / want to wake up with you next to me / I don't want to go down any other road now / I don't want to love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now / If I had to die now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you,” Shelton and Stefani harmonize together in the song’s chorus.

BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI RELEASE 'NOBODY BUT YOU' DUET

The "Voice" coaches previously released the 2017 collaboration "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" in 2016.

The Oklahoma native recently joked that Stefani, native of Fullerton, Calif., was deprived of country music as a child. However, Shelton takes credit for making her a fangirl of southern twang.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Since we've been together, this girl has literally fallen in love with country music. It's all that she listens to, it's all that's on in her car," Shelton said at an iHeart Music event in December.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 26.