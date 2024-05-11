Blake Shelton explains why he's taken a 'back seat' in planning the perfect Mother's Day for Gwen Stefani

When it comes to spoiling his wife Gwen Stefani on Mother's Day, Blake Shelton has openly admitted to taking a back seat.

During an appearance at the Keep Memory Alive’s 27th Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas on Friday, the country star explained why he hasn't planned a single thing for the "Hollaback Girl" singer's special day.

"You know what? I don't have to, because her sons have been incredible," Shelton told People magazine of Stefani's three sons she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. "They're like, 'No, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her,'" Shelton added.

"I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her," he added.

Though Shelton - who was honored at the event for his contributions to brain health over the years - couldn't help but praise his "super woman" bride for being his number one supporter.

"She's amazing," he said of Stefani, who flew in to support Shelton after performing in the Bahamas the night prior. "She's super woman. We're just now calming down and settling in and taking this thing in. So I'm excited. I really am excited."

Since their nuptials, the duo, who tied the knot in 2021, have been at the center of split rumors .

In an interview with Nylon Magazine in April, Stefani admitted the rumors have made her question her age and appearance.

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning, 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" the musician told the outlet. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen."

The No Doubt frontwoman admitted to having these feelings of insecurity while creating her duet with Shelton, "Purple Irises."

"I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid," Stefani said.

"It’s an insecurity we both have," Shelton added. "These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’"

"When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," she said. "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake."