ENTERTAINMENT

Blake Shelton explains why he's taken a 'back seat' in planning the perfect Mother's Day for Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

When it comes to spoiling his wife Gwen Stefani on Mother's Day, Blake Shelton has openly admitted to taking a back seat. 

During an appearance at the Keep Memory Alive’s 27th Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas on Friday, the country star explained why he hasn't planned a single thing for the "Hollaback Girl" singer's special day. 

"You know what? I don't have to, because her sons have been incredible," Shelton told People magazine of Stefani's three sons she shares with  ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. "They're like, 'No, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her,'" Shelton added. 

GWEN STEFANI SHOWS HOW BLAKE SHELTON MARRIAGE 'JUST WORKS' DESPITE DIFFERENT INTERESTS

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her three sons

Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani's three sons have taken full reign on planning the perfect Mother's Day for the singer.  (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her," he added.

Though Shelton - who was honored at the event for his contributions to brain health over the years - couldn't help but praise his "super woman" bride for being his number one supporter. 

"She's amazing," he said of Stefani, who flew in to support Shelton after performing in the Bahamas the night prior. "She's super woman. We're just now calming down and settling in and taking this thing in. So I'm excited. I really am excited."

Since their nuptials, the duo, who tied the knot in 2021, have been at the center of split rumors

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the Dolby Theater

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met in 2015 while working together on "The Voice." (Michael Kovac)

In an interview with Nylon Magazine in April, Stefani admitted the rumors have made her question her age and appearance.

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning, 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" the musician told the outlet. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen."

The No Doubt frontwoman admitted to having these feelings of insecurity while creating her duet with Shelton, "Purple Irises."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani admitted to often feeling certain insecurites in her marriage to Blake Shelton. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid," Stefani said. 

"It’s an insecurity we both have," Shelton added. "These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’"

"When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," she said. "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is a freelance entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

