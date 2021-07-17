Blake Lively criticizes paparazzi after her children were 'stalked' by men with cameras: 'Get with the times'

Blake Lively criticized paparazzi Friday after her children were "stalked" by men with cameras during an outing.

The 33-year-old actress' post was directed at an outlet that had shared photos taken from the outing.

"My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day," Lively wrote on her Instagram Story, according to E! News. "Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see."

"Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?" Lively added.

Lively went on to ask outlets and paparazzi to stop paying "grown a-- men" to "hide and hunt" children.

"At minimum, listen to your followers," the actress continued. "They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children. Please stop paying grown a-- men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete. C'mon. Get with the times."

Lively's comments about paparazzi followed supermodel Gigi Hadid's request for photographers not to take photos of her nine-month-old baby girl.

Hadid shared an open letter earlier this month on her personal Twitter account.

"For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting…it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often," Hadid wrote. "I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I'm coming from."