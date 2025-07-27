Black Sabbath bassist remembers 'frail' Ozzy Osbourne in heartbreaking account of rock legend's final show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy Osbourne reunited with Black Sabbath for a final performance weeks before his death, a show that would mark the last time bassist Terence "Geezer" Butler would see his longtime friend.

Butler reminisced about his time with Osbourne – nearly six decades after the band formed in 1968 – and the significance of their last show together near their hometowns.

The Prince of Darkness died on Tuesday, July 22, after battling a number of health issues over the years. He was 76.

KELLY OSBOURNE POSTS TREASURED MOMENT WITH LATE FATHER OZZY OSBOURNE

The bassist noted that Ozzy was a "born entertainer" who would "do anything for a laugh." He coined his friend the "Prince of Laughter."

Prior to the July 5 concert, Butler admitted he was aware the lead singer had health issues, but admitted he was shocked to see how "frail" Ozzy had become in his final days.

"I knew he wasn’t in good health, but I wasn’t prepared to see how frail he was," Butler wrote in an essay published in The Sunday Times.

OZZY OSBOURNE'S MESSAGE TO FANS CAPS DECADES-LONG LEGACY: 'THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART'

"He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane — being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones."

Butler continued, "He didn’t really say much beyond the usual greetings and when he sang, he sat in a chair. We ran through the songs but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs. We had a bit of a chat, but he was really quiet compared with the Ozzy of old. After a couple more weeks we were ready for the show."

The 10-hour show was hosted by Jason Momoa and featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and others. At one point during the show, which was livestreamed in the U.K., legendary drummers, including Tool’s Danny Carey, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Blink-182’s Travis Barker, battled with their drumsticks while playing a cover of Sabbath’s "Symptom of the Universe."

For the closing set, the legendary rock star was lifted to the stage while sitting on a black throne accompanied by skulls and topped with a black bat. He sang hits like "Crazy Train" and "Mama I’m Coming Home" while remaining seated during the entire set.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You have no idea how I feel," Osbourne told the crowd. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Butler remembered the "strangest part of the show was the end."

"Normally, we would all hug each other and take a bow to the audience," Butler wrote. "But Ozzy was on his throne and we hadn’t thought that out. What do we do? Tony shook his hand, I presented him with a cake, but it was such a strange feeling to end our story like that.

"I wish I’d had more time backstage with Ozzy, but wishes are redundant now. As Ozzy used to say: 'Wish in one hand and s--t in the other and see which comes first.'"

WATCH FOX NATION'S ‘SHARON OSBOURNE: TO HELL AND BACK’

Butler added, "Nobody knew he’d be gone from us little more than two weeks after the final show. But I am so grateful we got to play one last time together in front of his beloved fans. The love from the fans and all the bands, musicians, singers and solo artists that night was incredible.

WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne during his final performance with Black Sabbath

"Everyone had come to pay homage to the Prince. I am so privileged to have spent most of my life with him. Of course, there are millions of things I will think of that I should have written, but how can I sum up 57 incredible years of friendship in a few paragraphs? God bless, Oz, it has been one hell of a ride! Love you!"

Born in Aston, West Midlands, U.K., Ozzy was drawn to the theater as a child, but he ultimately turned to music after listening to one particular song from The Beatles .

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"When I heard ‘She Loves You,’ my world went up like a shooting star," Osbourne once told Esquire. "It was a divine experience. The planets changed. I used to fantasize that Paul McCartney would marry my sister."

After leaving school as a teenager, Osbourne spent six weeks in prison after being convicted of robbing a clothing store. It was in 1967 he was recruited by Butler to be a vocalist in a band that would become Black Sabbath.

Years before his death, Osbourne reflected on the lasting legacy he wished to leave on the world as his Parkinson's disease progressed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Survival is my legacy," he told People magazine. "I mean, I'm 73. People go, ‘Well, you're 70 … why don't I throw the towel in?’ Why should I? People still want to buy my records. People still want to see me, so why should I? It motivates me to get off my backside and do something. I mean, if my career had gone down the toilet and I knew it was the end, I'd be pretty miserable."

Osbourne is survived by wife Sharon, daughters Kelly and Aimee, and son Jack, in addition to daughter Jessica, and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.