Blac Chyna's Harvard Business School online course enrollment is fake: reports

Blac Chyna's pursuit for higher education is allegedly a scam.

The model hasn't been accepted to Harvard Business School despite claiming that she was going to take a class online.

Reps from the Ivy League school denied that Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, received admissions or any type of letter from the esteemed institution.

"Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White," the school revealed in a statement to TMZ.

A PR firm supposedly provided the fake letter to TMZ which stated that the reality TV star would be enrolled in a course about business analytics. The firm reportedly told Chyna that other people would do the work for her and she would get credit for a fee.

All she would have to do is take one with a study guide provided and post about the program on her social media platforms.

A member of Harvard's alumni board is reportedly the one who exposed the alleged scam. After receiving numerous phone calls from ticked off alums, he looked into the legitimacy of the letter.

The online school is a point of contention for some who believe it's much less selective about who it lets in compared to the prestigious school on campus. Chyna is best known for being an ex-stripper turned social media influencer who has a complicated relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

She shares a daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian, and a son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga who used to date Kylie Jenner, Rob's half-sister.

And it's still not clear who wrote the letter in question.

A rep for Chyna and Harvard Business School did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.