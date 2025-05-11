Bindi Irwin undergoes emergency surgery after showing signs of 'discomfort' and 'pain'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bindi Irwin was forced to miss the annual Steve Irwin Gala due to a medical emergency.

On Saturday, her brother Robert Irwin revealed that Bindi underwent immediate surgery due to a ruptured appendix.

"She's going to be OK, but surgery – out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them," Robert told People magazine at the event in Las Vegas. "She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes. Health is so important – it really is. Bindi has become an incredible advocate for women's health, particularly, and I think it’s really important to prioritize getting help."

"She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, 'Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it,'" he added. "But the surgeon said, 'No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.' Health has to come first. She’s very sad. She’s devastated that she and Mom can’t be here, but I know she’ll make a speedy recovery."

BINDI IRWIN REVEALS SHE UNDERWENT SURGERY FOR ENDOMETRIOSIS AFTER SUFFERING 'INSURMOUNTABLE' PAIN FOR 10 YEARS

That same day, Bindi took to social media to share some photos of her family in Las Vegas to honor her father, the late crocodile hunter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Khaki by day – Bellagio chic by night! Here in #LasVegas for the #SteveIrwinGala raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.. "Supporting conservation and remembering Dad’s extraordinary legacy. Enormous gratitude to everyone for your support as we continue to do all that we can to protect wildlife and wild places for the future generations."

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Bindi Irwin, but they did not immediately respond.

This is not the first health scare Bindi has encountered. In 2023, the mom of one revealed an endometriosis diagnosis that also required surgery.

"My life now looks completely different than it did before I had my surgery," Irwin told Fox News Digital at the time. "Over the 10 years that I was really battling with endo[metriosis] without knowing it, I would get progressively worse every week and in the end, before my surgery, I was barely able to get out of bed."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Irwin, who described the pain she experienced as a "stabbing feeling" and "really scary," revealed in March that she endured the painful condition for 10 years and struggled for a proper diagnosis.

On her social media post announcing the news, the 25-year-old shared that she had 37 lesions and a "chocolate cyst" removed from her body, and noted that the first words from her doctor during recovery were, "‘How did you live with this much pain?’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And now on the other side of surgery, I mean, I'm going for daily zoo walks with my family. I'm able to go to our management meetings and check up on our animals and do the filming work that I love and play with my daughter. And it is just so wonderful. I feel like I see the world in a new way now. I'm able to actually do things again."

"It does feel like a second chance at life," she added.