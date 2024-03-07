Who are Miley Cyrus' siblings? A look into the lives of the 6 Cyrus children

The Cyrus family drama has been swirling since the divorce between Billy Ray and Tish.

After filing two times prior, Billy Ray and Tish officially called it quits in April 2022. Since then, family drama has ensued, with the Cyrus children seemingly taking sides in the matter.

In August 2023, Tish married "Prison Break" actor Dominic Purcell, but the day wasn't exactly a family affair. Noah and Braison were noticeably absent from the event. Shortly after, Billy Ray married singer Firerose.

A bigger family divide seemed to be drawn when Miley was accompanied by her mother and older sister, Brandi, at the 2024 Grammy Awards. When Miley won best pop solo performance for "Flowers," she directly thanked her mother and sister but left her father and other siblings out of her acceptance speech.

Many in the Cyrus family have reached great levels of fame, with Miley earning the most star status of the group. Other Cyrus siblings stay farther away from the spotlight.

Read on to learn more about the six siblings of the Cyrus family.

Brandi Cyrus

Brandi is the oldest of the Cyrus bunch. She was born on May 26, 1987, to Tish and her ex-husband, Baxter Neal Helson. After Tish and Billy Ray were married, he adopted Brandi.

Brandi's work in the industry heavily lies in podcasting. She hosts the podcast "Your Favorite Thing" with beloved "Bachelor" bartender Wells Adams. She also co-hosts the podcast "Sorry We're Stoned" with her mother.

Trace Cyrus

Like many in the Cyrus family, Trace has also taken on a career in music.

Trace was born in February 1989 to Tish and Helson. Billy Ray also adopted Trace after marrying Tish.

Trace is lead singer of the band Metro Station, whose most well-known song is titled "Shake It."

In 2021, Trace released a debut solo album called "Killing the Pain."

Trace has been engaged twice in his life. The first was to Disney Channel star Brenda Song and the second was to Taylor Lauren Sanders.

Christopher Cody Cyrus

Christopher, born in April 1992, is the one who is the least known about in the family. He is the son of Billy Ray and his ex-girlfriend, Luckey.

Christopher doesn't spend much time in the public eye, so there isn't too much known about him.

Miley Cyrus

Miley is undoubtedly the most popular of the Cyrus siblings. Cyrus is the first child of Tish and Billy Ray. She was born Destiny Hope Cyrus on Nov. 23, 1992.

Miley's fame stemmed from the successful Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana" and its spin-off movies, which she starred in with Billy Ray.

Toward the end of her time as Hannah Montana, she starred in "The Last Song" with Liam Hemsworth. The co-stars dated on and off for many years before tying the knot in December 2018. Ultimately, that relationship ended for good less than a year after they wed.

After her Disney Channel run, Miley switched things up with an edgier look and sound.

Miley has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, and she finally secured her first win in the category best pop solo performance for her song "Flowers" in 2024.

Braison Cyrus

Braison Cyrus was born on May 9, 1994, to Billy and Tish Cyrus.

While he may not be as involved in music as his other siblings, he has dabbled in it since he began releasing music in 2018.

Braison's songs include "Glass Between Us," "I'll Never Leave You" and "Heart is Gold."

Braison is the only married Cyrus sibling. He married Stella McBride on Nov. 3, 2019. The pair welcomed their first child, Bear Chance Cyrus, in June 2021.

Noah Cyrus

Besides her older sister, Miley, Noah has the biggest music career among the siblings.

Born Jan. 8, 2000, to Billy Ray and Tish, Noah got a glimpse of the spotlight starting at a young age with small roles in "Hannah Montana" and "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

Noah has performed with her family often, including with Miley for a duet of the song "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus," a song previously recorded by the youngest Cyrus sibling.

She also teamed up with Billy Ray for the song "Noah (Stand Still)" from her debut album, "The Hardest Part."

In 2021, Noah received a Grammy nomination for best new artist. A couple of years later, she announced that she was engaged to fashion designer Pinkus.