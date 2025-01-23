Billy Ray Cyrus' son writes open letter sharing concerns following singer's Trump inauguration performance

Trace Cyrus shared concerns over father Billy Ray Cyrus following the country music star's performance at President Donald Trump's Liberty Ball.

Trace shared a photo of the two as he begged Billy Ray to allow his children back into his life.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever," the Metro Station singer began. "I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you."

"You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though."

Trace also shared concerns over Billy Ray's health, writing, "We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now.

"I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you." — Trace Cyrus

"As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."

Billy Ray shares five children with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. After the two married in 2003, the "Some Gave All" singer adopted Tish's kids, Brandi and Trace, from a previous marriage. The couple welcomed three more children during their marriage – Miley, Braison and Noah.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Billy Ray, Miley and Noah.

The musician also shares son Christopher Cody with his former partner Kristen Luckey.

Billy Ray took the stage on Monday to sing hits like "Old Town Road" and "Achy Breaky Heart" in celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration, but he experienced some technical difficulties along the way.

"Check? Is anybody awake?" Billy Ray, whose guitar seemed to be unconnected after a shaky performance of the Lil Nas X song, asked. "Y'all want me to sing more, or you want me to just get the hell off the stage?"

Billy Ray's performance also left fans concerned.

People were quick to voice their opinions of the moment on social media, with one X user describing it as "possibly the cringiest few minutes in entertainment history," and another labeling it "a crime."

Billy Ray later said, "I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell."

"I was there for the people, and we had a blast," the statement shared to Instagram read. "That’s called rock n' roll!!!"

The country music star also shared a clip of him singing "Achy Breaky Heart" a cappella. "This was the most fun part of the Liberty Ball! And if you didn't see it … you just had to be there. ‘I just don’t think you understand.'"

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.