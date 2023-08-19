Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning 'This Is Us' star, dead at 66

Ron Cephas Jones has died of a 'long-standing pulmonary issue' at the age of 66, a representative for the actor confirmed to Fox News Digital

By Ashley Hume
Published | Updated
Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role on "This Is Us," has died. He was 66.

A representative for Jones confirmed the actor's death in a statement to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

"Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue," the statement read.

ron cephas jones

Emmy Award-winning "This Is Us" star Ron Cephas Jones has died at 66. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

It continued, "Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him."

"He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway."

"Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award-winning performance on "This is Us." He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones," the statement concluded.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

