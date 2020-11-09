Billy Joel congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris after previously saying 'I try to stay out of politics'

Billy Joel offered his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after their victory was announced on Saturday.

The musician, 71, also mentioned the future first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, in his message on social media, writing how he hopes she will keep education "as the frontline of her agenda."

"We look forward to assisting the administration however we are able," the Joel Foundation continued in the statement. "Our foundation was formed to assist with music education and funding of the arts."

"Due to the immediate needs of the pandemic, we shifted our focus to provide relief locally," it continued. "We are anxiously awaiting 2021 as a year of hope, health and healing."

In April, Joel's foundation teamed up with Long Island Cares and “supported their work with food pantries and soup kitchens across Long Island for the past decade."

The "Piano Man" singer also donated $500,000 to former "Real Housewives" star Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong organization to help provide PPE when there was a shortage for health care and frontline workers in New York state.

Joel typically has stayed out of politics simply because he believes it draws fans apart.

“I don’t think I’m going to be politically involved,” the composer told Rolling Stone last year. “I find a lot of people resent celebrities touting their candidate. That can actually turn more people off than it can bring more people in.”

Joel added: “I try to stay out of politics. I am a private citizen and I have a right to believe in my own political point of view, but I try not to get up on a soapbox and tell people how to think.”

The Grammy-winner did, however, admit he’s “not a big fan” of President Trump, but “to be fair I don’t have a lot of insight into him.”

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report.