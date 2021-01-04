Billy Baldwin, wife Chynna Phillips address Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish heritage scandal

Billy Baldwin and his wife Chynna Phillips have broken their silence over their sister-in-law, Hilaria Baldwin, and her apparent cultural appropriation scandal.

The brother of Alec Baldwin told Page Six in an interview published Saturday that he's been in touch with Alec since the news broke after Christmas.

"This is probably an awkward and embarrassing time for Alec and Hilaria," he said to Page Six. "I’ve been texting Alec the whole time to make sure he’s OK and if he needs anything."

ALEC BALDWIN DEFENDS WIFE HILARIA'S HERITAGE AFTER CULTURAL APPROPRIATION ACCUSATIONS

Meanwhile, Phillips admitted she feels sympathy for Hilaria.

"I feel terrible. Who’s going to throw the first stone at my sweet sister-in-law?" she said. "She’s a good woman and you know none of us are perfect. We all have issues."

Hilaria was called out on Twitter last week for "pretending" to be Spanish. It was revealed she was actually born and raised in Boston, not Spain as she has implied.

She was also slammed for her Spanish accent which has noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV and it was also uncovered that her real name is "Hillary."

HILARIA BALDWIN'S HERITAGE DEFENSE SPARKS HILARIOUS TWITTER REACTIONS

In an interview with The New York Times, Hilaria reacted to claims of cultural appropriation.

"The things I have shared about myself are very clear," Baldwin said. "I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough."

The 36-year-old yoga/wellness expert insisted that Spanish culture is and has been a part of her life since she was a child — regardless of where she was born.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This has been a part of my whole life," she explained, "And I can’t make it go away just because some people don’t understand it."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.